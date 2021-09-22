SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
North Charleston Police say a school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning during a fight on...
Police: Driver injured in student fight on school bus
The SCDOT says one of the later crashes in the morning was one mile before Exit 215 toward...
Eastbound I-26 clear after multiple crashes create commuter nightmare

Latest News

Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Missing Indigenous women's cases need attention, groups say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fire crews: Smoke at Charleston Harbor Resort from malfunctioning HVAC system
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 78 apartments proposed near Charleston Crosstown
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Transportation seeks feedback on I-26, I-95 widening project