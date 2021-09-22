Working Wednesdays: New Walmart Import Distribution Center hiring to fill 1000 jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The brand new Walmart Import Distribution Center will open soon in Ridgeville and you can learn more about employment opportunities at the massive facility on Working Wednesdays. The center is bringing 1000 local jobs to the area.

Imported goods will arrive through the South Carolina port, and will be stored and sorted at the Walmart Import Distribution Center for delivery to approximately 850 Walmart and Sam’s Clubs throughout South Carolina and other states in the southeast.

The main focus now is filling positions for freight handlers. The job pays $18 - $19.35 per hour, depending on the shift. Click here to apply.

Other positions include hourly leads, maintenance technicians, order fillers, unloader/processors, and environmental health and safety associates.

The 3-million-square-foot facility is the equivalent of 52 football fields. Dorchester County Economic Development officials say construction should wrap up by the end of the year. The first shipment of goods should arrive at the center by early February, and distribution is expected to start by early April.

