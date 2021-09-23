Aiken Co. man arrested in connection to fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old Aiken County man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning shooting, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says Tydavian Pough from Salley has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a crime in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man during a party in Springfield.

“This was a senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of life,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Pough was expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

