SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Slain woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, intensifies.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials say the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross country trip with him, has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him in Florida swampland.

The federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming does not explain who the card belonged to. But it indicates Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said an arrest warrant issued for Laundrie will allow law enforcement to continue pursuing him, while the investigation continues into Petito’s homicide.

Schneider urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death of his whereabouts to contact the FBI. How Petito was killed has not been revealed pending the final results of an autopsy by the Teton County, Wyoming, coroner.

In Florida, the search for Laundrie continued Thursday for a fifth day in a large, forbidding wilderness preserve near his parents’ home.

The search at the Carlton Reserve park began after Laundrie told his parents he was going there, several days after he returned alone Sept. 1 from his trip out west with Petito.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Authorities were spotted at the Pinecrest Apartment complex off of McMillan Avenue.
Authorities investigating incident at North Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

Newly released emails show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring social media...
Sheriff’s office monitored Jamal Sutherland activists’ social media posts, emails show
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The Transportation Department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over...
US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
State agents investigating Murdaugh deaths contact feds on ‘other potential crimes’
A motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order has been filed against the...
Ruling expected on motion to block Charleston Co. Schools’ mask mandate