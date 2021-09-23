Cooper River Bridge Run Director: Runners need to start picking up packets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is time for those signed up for the Cooper River Bridge run to pick up their packets.

Cooper River Bridge Run Director Irv Batten says about 20,000 participants need to come by and pick up their bibs.

The Charleston Area Convention Center is where packets will be distributed and Batten says it will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Batten says participants will not be able to pick up their packets on race day.

About 5,000 participants chose to have their packets delivered, and about 1,500 people are participating in the bridge run virtually.

In order to pick up a packet, runners need to bring ID’s and proof of a COVID 19 vaccine or COVID 19 test results. Batten says for those who arrive without either of those two, they will need to visit the Solutions Desk.

Batten says all registration is full as of Wednesday morning.

The Cooper River Bridge Run Expo has about half the vendors they typically have to allow for social distancing, but Batten says the excitement is at an all time high after more than two years since the last race.

