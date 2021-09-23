SC Lottery
Coroner releases name of N. Charleston motel shooting victim

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to an Econo Lodge in the...
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to an Econo Lodge in the 7400 block of North Side Drive, when two employees reported that there might be a dead man in one of the motel rooms.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a fatal gunshot victim found in a North Charleston Motel.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Anthony Merida, 27, of Kentucky, died from a gunshot wound. 

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to an Econo Lodge in the 7400 block of North Side Drive, when two employees reported that there might be a dead man in one of the motel rooms. Incident reports say police first responded at 9:11 p.m. Sunday.

Upon entering the room, police said they found Merida unresponsive, on the ground and apparently dead. Police set up a crime scene and they say investigators were called to the scene.

O’Neal released a statement on Thursday confirming Merida’s identity and listing his death as the result of a gunshot wound.

O’Neal says the North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

