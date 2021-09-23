Credit One Charleston Open new name for tournament on Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will celebrate its 50th year April 2 - 10, 2022 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The highly anticipated tournament will feature more than 100 of the top tennis players in the world and welcome back fans for the first time since 2019. The newly renovated Credit One Stadium will also be unveiled during the upcoming event, offering upgraded seating options and elevated hospitality experiences for patrons on-site. Ticket packages and single session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 18.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, is currently renovating and modernizing the 20-year-old facility. The city-owned venue is undergoing upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island.

Credit One Stadium will expand from 7,500 seats to 11,000 seats and feature 16 fully conditioned permanent suites, all-new concessions, more bathrooms and a 75,000-square-foot Stage House with a partial roof. The Stage House will transform the stadium experience for tennis players, entertainers, media and special guests, offering locker rooms, a gym, training facilities, production and media space, catering amenities and a VIP rooftop restaurant and outdoor bar. The roof of the Stage House will also provide partial shade for attendees at the tennis tournament and act as a support structure for concerts and special events.

“These past two years have afforded us time to embrace change and welcome new opportunities. We are excited to be back together in 2022 to open a newly renovated stadium; welcome a new title sponsor and most importantly celebrate our 50th year of professional women’s tennis with our loyal fans in person,” said Bob Moran, Credit One Charleston Open Tournament Director. “It will truly be one of the best tennis and entertainment venues in the world and we can’t wait to show it off to our players, partners, volunteers and fans. All of the challenges we faced when the pandemic started made us stronger and more appreciative of the sport we love, and we’re very excited about the future of tennis and entertainment here in Charleston.”

“Credit One Bank is proud to be a part of the history and future of women’s tennis in Charleston. We’re also grateful for the opportunity to sponsor the most preeminent entertainment venue in the world,” said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One.