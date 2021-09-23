Deputies search for missing SC teen who may be armed with a gun

WELCOME, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies are searching for a teenager who they say may be armed with a gun.

Aiden Blake Redding, 15, was last seen on Old Dunham Bridge Road, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said. Flood said Redding ran away at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, but deputies confirmed they are actively searching for him as of Thursday morning.

Redding was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

