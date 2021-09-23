SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester District 2 asking parents to complete survey regarding face masks in schools

Dorchester School District Two officials are encouraging students’ families to complete a...
Dorchester School District Two officials are encouraging students’ families to complete a survey about face masks in schools.(Pixabay)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two officials are encouraging students’ families to complete a survey about face masks in schools.

According to the district, the survey is anonymous and brief. Each household can submit one response by Monday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m.

Officials said in order to maintain the integrity of the survey, only the parent or guardian listed as the primary contact will receive access to the survey through email starting Wednesday night.

“Every effort is being made to secure the validity of this process,” DD2 officials said.

District officials say the parents’ participation is important as the Board of Trustees continues to gather information and input from a variety of sources to make important decisions for the safety and welfare of all students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim

Latest News

Fort Dorchester High School
Fort Dorchester HS students to return to in-person classes on Thur. after electrical repair
Newly released documents show that the two Charleston County jail employees who were fired...
Deputies involved in Sutherland death were repeatedly flagged for use of force
VIDEO: Bill Sharpe’s thoughts on Hurricane Hugo which made landfall in South Carolina 32 years...
VIDEO: Bill Sharpe’s thoughts on Hurricane Hugo which made landfall in South Carolina 32 years ago
Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say