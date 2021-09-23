Dorchester District 2 asking parents to complete survey regarding face masks in schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two officials are encouraging students’ families to complete a survey about face masks in schools.

According to the district, the survey is anonymous and brief. Each household can submit one response by Monday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m.

Officials said in order to maintain the integrity of the survey, only the parent or guardian listed as the primary contact will receive access to the survey through email starting Wednesday night.

“Every effort is being made to secure the validity of this process,” DD2 officials said.

District officials say the parents’ participation is important as the Board of Trustees continues to gather information and input from a variety of sources to make important decisions for the safety and welfare of all students and staff.

