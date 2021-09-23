SC Lottery
Fort Dorchester HS students to return to in-person classes on Thur. after electrical repair

Fort Dorchester High School
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester School District Two announced on Wednesday night that Fort Dorchester High School students and staff will return to in person classes on Thursday, September 23, 2021 after completion of major repairs of the electrical system.

According to the district, final tests of the electrical system were successful Wednesday evening and it was determined to be safe for return of students and staff for normal school operations.

“We appreciate the patience of students and staff during this emergency situation,” DD2 officials said.

Last Wednesday, the district announced that the school would have emergency virtual learning due to a school wide power outage. According to officials, the school was experiencing problems with the electrical system that resulted in a loss of electricity for the entire school and required the campus’ main breaker to be replaced.

On Monday, district officials said delivery of the electrical parts needed for repairs had been delayed and were expected to be delivered Monday night. Technicians said the installation of the new system would require two days.

