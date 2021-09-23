SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Governor suspends Dochester Dist. 2 board member

The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board member in Dorchester District Two.(Live 5 News)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board member in Dorchester District Two.

Dorchester District Two school board member Barbara Crosby was suspended on Thursday following the signing of an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster.

In the executive order, McMaster cites article IV, section 8 of the South Carolina Constitution, “Any officer of the State or its political subdivisions...who has been indicted by a grand jury for a crime involving moral turpitude...may be suspended by the Governor until he shall have been acquitted” and “in case of conviction the office shall be declared vacant and the vacancy filled as may be provided by law.”

The order states Crosby’s suspension will be in effect until she is acquitted or convicted or until a successor is appointed or elected and qualifies as provided by law.

Crosby was censured by the Dorchester District Two school board on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Authorities were spotted at the Pinecrest Apartment complex off of McMillan Avenue.
Authorities investigating incident at North Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

Newly released emails show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring social media...
Sheriff’s office monitored Jamal Sutherland activists’ social media posts, emails show
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to an Econo Lodge in the...
Coroner releases name of N. Charleston motel shooting victim
A motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order has been filed against the...
Parents file motion to block Charleston Co. Schools’ mask mandate