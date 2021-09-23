Governor suspends Dochester Dist. 2 board member

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board member in Dorchester District Two.

Dorchester District Two school board member Barbara Crosby was suspended on Thursday following the signing of an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster.

In the executive order, McMaster cites article IV, section 8 of the South Carolina Constitution, “Any officer of the State or its political subdivisions...who has been indicted by a grand jury for a crime involving moral turpitude...may be suspended by the Governor until he shall have been acquitted” and “in case of conviction the office shall be declared vacant and the vacancy filled as may be provided by law.”

The order states Crosby’s suspension will be in effect until she is acquitted or convicted or until a successor is appointed or elected and qualifies as provided by law.

Crosby was censured by the Dorchester District Two school board on Monday.

