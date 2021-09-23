SC Lottery
Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run in Colleton County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle in Colleton County.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the incident happened on US-17 near Balchem Lane and is believed to have happened on Tuesday.

According to Tidwell, the deceased was found in the grassy median. The Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

