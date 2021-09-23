SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four...
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him as hundreds of his followers violently broke into the building and tried to overturn his defeat.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him before and during the attack.

The panel subpoenaed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote to the four men that the committee is investigating “the facts, circumstances, and causes” of the attack and asked them to produce documents and appear at depositions in mid-October.

The subpoenas are a significant escalation for the panel, which plans to launch the interview phase of the investigation after sorting through thousands of pages of documents the committee requested from federal agencies and social media companies. The goal is to provide a complete accounting of what went wrong when the Trump loyalists quickly overwhelmed police and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and to prevent anything like it from ever happening again.

Hundreds of Trump’s followers violently broke into the Capitol that day and tried to overturn his defeat, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member

Latest News

Officials with the Charleston Police Department have announced road closures for the Cooper...
Charleston police announce road closures for Cooper River Bridge Run
An Aug. 4 order from South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty granted some...
Trials delayed due to SC lawyer-legislators receiving ‘absolute protection’
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the arrest of 35-year-old Anthony Lemar Bostic.
Report: Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl surrenders after found hiding in attic