Mary Green

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Professional Experience:

State House Reporter at Live 5 News

Reporter/MMJ at KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Reporter/MMJ at FOX 31 in Albany, Ga.

News Philosophy:

“To uncover the truth and report it accurately” — that’s the motto of The Observer, the daily student newspaper at the University of Notre Dame, and the guiding principle I’ve followed since my first experience in journalism there.

Hometown:

Tampa, Fla.

Education:

University of Notre Dame (go Irish!)

Hobbies & Interests:

I’m always in the middle of a book, likely searching for a new TV show to watch, and trying to keep up with my dog, a beagle mix named Chris Bosh.

Favorite Books:

Too many to name — but please hit me up if you have a good recommendation to read!

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

I can’t resist a praline from Savannah’s Candy Kitchen on Market Street

Most interesting assignment:

The 2020 Iowa caucuses and everything that led up to them — and followed them — were an adventure and a half. From one-on-one interviews with most of the leading candidates to covering too many campaign stops to count (Bernie Sanders playing baseball at the Field of Dreams takes the cake for “most unexpected”), it was an experience I never anticipated having but one I’ll never forget.

