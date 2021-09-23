Mt. Pleasant police say video showing officer speaking with parent doesn’t show entire interaction

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say a video of one of their police officers speaking to a parent involving his children not wearing masks at school does not show the entire interaction.

Police say they became aware of a short video showing the interaction during morning drop off with Officer Ransom Walters who is assigned as the school resource officer at James B. Edwards Elementary School.

MPPD officials said in the video the officer is telling a parent that he cannot leave the children at the school.

According to police, the officer became involved after the parent was asked to leave by school staff due to the children not wearing masks.

“If a parent abandons a child in any situation, notifications can be made to DSS so arrangements can be made for the child’s safety,” MPPD officials said. “The video that was shared was not of the entire interaction. A review of the officers’ body worn camera was completed.”

Authorities said the officer was explaining to the parent that they needed to leave at the request of the school staff and the children could not be left at the school.

“If the parent left the children, then DSS would be called because of the children being left unattended at the school,” MPPD officials said.

Police officials said the situation was handled administratively between the parents and Charleston County School District and the children were taken home by a parent.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.