SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were no storms. This is why we think a meteor strike is possible.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Numerous reports came in all across the Harrisonburg, Virginia, area Friday morning of a “boom” and ground shaking.

NASA says this was a fireball exploding in the sky. Power outages were also reported in Hardy County.

Initial reports came in as a possible explosion in Shenandoah County, but no explosion was found.

WHSV reported that suspicions then turned to a possible earthquake. Dozens of earthquake reports were sent to Volcanodiscovery.com, but an earthquake was not reported by the USGS.

Satellite data did pick up on lightning flashes over Hardy County around 10:30 a.m., but there were no storms in the area.

This indicated something came from the sky, and that something was a very large meteor called a bolite.

WTOP space reporter Greg Redfern says that a fireball is a large meteor that’s brighter than the planet Venus.

A bolide is a fireball that explodes. The bolide Friday morning likely had two explosions.

WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz spoke with NASA Meteoroid Environment Program Manager Bill Cooke.

Cooke says daytime meteor events area very rare and they depend on eyewitness reports and meteor cameras.

The problem with eyewitness reports was that it was very cloudy and viewing was obscured. With meteor cameras, they are turned off during the daytime hours to protect the cameras from the sunlight.

A pilot did report to the American Meteor Society that himself and the co-pilot witnessed the meteor at 36,000 feet.

Cooke researched the data from this morning and says that the brightness of the meteor would likely be about as bright as the moon.

According to Cooke, “This corresponds to an energy between one and two tons of TNT, which gives a mass of around 50 pounds (25 kilograms) for the object causing the fireball (assuming a typical speed of 45,000 miles per hour). It is possible that this event produced meteorites somewhere in the northern Virginia/eastern West Virginia area.”

NASA is still investigating the event from September 17, according to their meteoroid Facebook page. They are looking for more reports and will continue to update.

Copyright 2021 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim

Latest News

Sheriff Lott will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m..
12 charged in Sept. 3 Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
The U.S. Coast Guard saves a man stung by a 300 pound stingray.
Coast Guard saves man stung by 300 pound stingray
The U.S. Coast Guard saves a man stung by a 300 pound stingray.
Coast Guard saves man stung by 300 pound stingray
The South Carolina House of Representatives wrapped up its on-the-road redistricting...
NAACP concerned SC redistricting will leave minorities out of opportunities