SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Parents file motion to block Charleston Co. Schools’ mask mandate

Ruling expected as early as Thursday afternoon
A motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order has been filed against the...
A motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order has been filed against the Charleston County School District’s mask mandate in the classroom.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order has been filed against the Charleston County School District’s mask mandate in the classroom.

The motion was filed Tuesday by parents of four children who attend Charleston County schools, according to court documents.

Court documents argue the South Carolina Supreme Court on Sept. 2 upheld the validity of a temporary law, Proviso 1.108, which state lawmakers passed with the budget, that forbids school districts from using state funds to require that its students or employees wear a facemask at any of its facilities.

The plaintiffs argue that the district’s ADD Mask Mandate Policy, which was passed by the Charleston County School Board and took effect this week, should not be allowed to stand because of the proviso.

The motion also cites South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s legal opinion, issued on Sept. 22, arguing the proviso was valid pending a challenge to the law’s “constitutional infirmity” in court.

Wilson previously said a similar mask mandate in Columbia violated state law.

Parents describe mandate’s impact on children

An affidavit from one set of parents states they do not consent to their children wearing a mask at school and says one of their children had to switch schools because he was forced to sit at the back of the classroom “segregated behind plexiglass on the first day of school.”

“He was forbidden to walk around freely and was only allowed to interact with his classmates from his plexiglass cell. He had a difficult time hearing the teacher speak and was very embarrassed,” the affidavit states. “All of this because he did not wear a mask.”

It also states the child has an individual education plan parents claim was not followed that day and that because he suffers from ADHD and auditory and speech challenges, he has always sat near the teacher so he can focus and process what he is hearing, something he was prevented from doing.

The affidavit alleges a teacher at the school, during an Aug. 17 meet-and-greet, refused the child and his parents entry into the classroom when they “politely refused to put on a mask.”

The parents say they do not consent to their children taking the COVID vaccines to attend school.

“Plaintiffs are being forced to choose between standing up for the rights granted to them to make the decision to have their children wear a mask or complying with the CCSD ADD Mask Policy so as to not prevent their children from obtaining an education,” the motion states.

The plaintiffs are asking a judge to order that the district be prevented from enforcing the mask mandate.

A judge heard arguments Thursday morning and a ruling was expected by Friday.

Several Charleston County students were sent home Wednesday because they did not wear masks. More than a dozen parents protested the move. All of the students who refused to wear a mask will now learn virtually until at least Oct. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Authorities were spotted at the Pinecrest Apartment complex off of McMillan Avenue.
Authorities investigating incident at North Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to an Econo Lodge in the...
Coroner releases name of N. Charleston motel shooting victim
Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts announce switches to virtual learning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cooper River Bridge Run Director: Runners need to start picking up packets