Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the 7400 block of Northwoods Boulevard at 8:37 a.m. Monday.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a woman North Charleston police found in a motel room that was supposedly vacant.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lauren Bishop, 44, of North Charleston, was found shot to death Sunday.

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the 7400 block of Northwoods Boulevard at 8:37 a.m. Monday. Incident reports reveal that a hotel employees notified police when she found a body while retrieving a shower curtain.

Police investigations showed that the room had not been rented and an employee said the room should have been vacant.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

