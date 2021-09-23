SC Lottery
RiverDogs Break Tie in Ninth, Take 2-0 Lead in Championship Series

The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday(Live 5 News)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Kinston, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break open a tie on the way to an 8-5 win in the second game of the Low-A East Championship Series at Grainger Stadium on Wednesday night. Down East had rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score moments earlier. The RiverDogs now lead the series 2-0, needing one more win to secure the title.

The RiverDogs (2-0) entered the eighth inning with a 5-2 lead. Left-hander Joe Lasorsa took over on the mound and allowed a leadoff single to Luisangel Acuna. The southpaw retired the next two hitters, but struggled to record the final out. The next three batters each recorded a hit that drove in a run as the Wood Ducks (0-2) pulled even.

As the dust settled on that rally, the RiverDogs went to work in an attempt to take the momentum right back. Osleivis Basabe opened the ninth inning with an opposite field single off Leury Tejada. A groundout from Beau Brundage moved him to second base and Basabe scored on Matt Dyer’s single to center. With the bases loaded later in the frame, Garrett Hiott’s bouncer to the mound was mishandled by Tejada who then fired high to the plate, allowing a second run to score. Johan Lopez capped the big inning with an RBI single to make it 8-5. LaSorsa recorded the final three outs to earn the victory.

Charleston jumped out of the gates, scoring three runs in the opening frame against starter John Matthews. Brundage and Dyer singled and Ben Troike walked to load the bases. The beneficiary was Jonathan Embry who cashed in with a groundball double down the first base line that scored a pair. Lopez drove in another run with a base hit to center, but Hiott was cut down at the plate to end the frame with the score 3-0.

The Wood Ducks chipped away with single runs in the second and third innings. Cristian Inoa opened the second with a double into the left field corner and quickly scored on a throwing error by Lopez at second base. Aaron Zavala hit a solo home run in the third inning to close the deficit to 3-2.

Another defensive miscue by the Wood Ducks allowed the RiverDogs to regain a three-run lead in the fifth. With the bases loaded, Hiott’s groundball to second was fielded by Acuna who fired off target to second base, allowing two runs to score.

Starter Seth Johnson turned in the longest outing of the season for a RiverDogs pitcher with 6.0 innings on the hill. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven.

The teams will travel to Charleston in preparation for game three on Friday night at The Joe. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The festivities will include free t-shirts for the first 1,500 fans, $1 beers and a post-game fireworks show.

