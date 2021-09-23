SC Attorney General announces over $32M going to groups and agencies who support crime victims in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Victims of crimes in the Lowcountry will soon get some extra assistance. The state Attorney General’s Office announced area and state agencies, as well as non-profit groups will receive grants to assist victims.

On Thursday, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced over $32 million in grants will go to agencies and non-profit groups throughout South Carolina who support victims.

The Attorney General’s Office said there are three different types of grants being distributed. They are Victims of Crime Act grants, Violence against Women Act grants, and State Victim Assistance Program grants.

Officials said about 98% of this money comes from federal grants, the rest is from state funds.

In the Lowcountry, $5,388,789 will go to agencies in Charleston County such as the Charleston Police Department, MUSC, People Against Rape, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Dorchester County will receive $686,636 for the Doors to Freedom and Children in Crisis in Dorchester County, Inc.

Berkeley County will be granted $51,678 for the Sheriff’s Office.

