SC posts drop in weekly first-time unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say the state received just fewer than 1,600 first-time claims for unemployment last week.

For the week that ended Saturday, the state received 1,597 claims, down from 2,393 the week before, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Anderson County had the highest number of claims at 174, followed by Greenville County at 165. No other county reported more than 100.

In the Lowcountry, Berkeley County reported the highest total at 84, followed by Charleston County’s 66 and Dorchester County’s 65. Beaufort County reported 19, while Colleton, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties each reported fewer than 10 claims.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $4.3 million in state and federal benefits. The majority of those benefits were state benefits that totaled $3.27 million.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.54 billion in state and federal benefits.

