SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC posts drop in weekly first-time unemployment claims

South Carolina employment officials say the state received just fewer than 1,600 first-time...
South Carolina employment officials say the state received just fewer than 1,600 first-time claims for unemployment last week.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say the state received just fewer than 1,600 first-time claims for unemployment last week.

For the week that ended Saturday, the state received 1,597 claims, down from 2,393 the week before, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Anderson County had the highest number of claims at 174, followed by Greenville County at 165. No other county reported more than 100.

In the Lowcountry, Berkeley County reported the highest total at 84, followed by Charleston County’s 66 and Dorchester County’s 65. Beaufort County reported 19, while Colleton, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties each reported fewer than 10 claims.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $4.3 million in state and federal benefits. The majority of those benefits were state benefits that totaled $3.27 million.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.54 billion in state and federal benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Authorities were spotted at the Pinecrest Apartment complex off of McMillan Avenue.
Authorities investigating incident at North Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
Newly released emails show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring social media...
Sheriff’s office monitored Jamal Sutherland activists’ social media posts, emails show
Online scams are becoming increasingly common, and seniors are one of the most vulnerable...
Seniors: Why con artists might target you next
Tropical Storm Sam is expected to reach hurricane strength by Friday.
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic