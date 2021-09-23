SC Lottery
Street signs with positive messages help lift town’s spirits

By KMBC staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KMBC) - Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around town.

“I feel like it helps people with mental health,” said Jennifer Hunsinger, who started Project Happiness LSMO.

It’s a project that was supposed to last just four days. That was five years ago.

“I honestly had no idea what it would turn into,” she said. “What people got out of it was they were inspired.”

The happy signs seen on streets in Lee’s Summit, Jennifer Hunsinger and her family started making them in 2016 to remind folks to just be kind.

“I didn’t like to see the divide in our world,” she said.

Five years, two elections and a pandemic later, hundreds of happy signs line neighborhoods all over Lee’s Summit.

“We need that nowadays,” Loretta Anderson said.

“I just hope that I give them a little bit of encouragement to just get through the day,” said Anna Brackman, who helps make signs.

“I love just knowing that they’re impacting other people’s lives,” sign-maker Charlotte Hunsinger said.

More than 1,500 happy signs were made and rolled out next to the street.

“We’re compelled to continue,” Jennifer Hunsinger said.

She said each box of signs helps get the message out - messages like “It’s really simple to be kind to each other” or “You’ve got this,” even “Thank you” - all messages that she said are important for people to see and read.

“The world needs positivity,” Jennifer Hunsinger said.

And while several of the original 37 happy signs have faded a bit, she said the message never will: “These messages help them feel essential.”

That’s all the motivation the project needs.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

