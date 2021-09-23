Summerville Church giving away free food

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville church is giving away free food to those in need in the Lowcountry.

Refuge Bibleway Food Bank Committee Member Loretta Dantzler says the free food give away will take place at the Refuge Bibleway Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville. That is located at 215 East 4th North Street.

Dantzler says the giveaway will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and it won’t end until supplies are out.

She says the public is more than welcome, but people are asked to please stay in your car.

