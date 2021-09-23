Survey shows most nursing homes face a workforce crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The workforce shortage is so bad in the nursing care industry, some facilities may have to shut down.

It is a very serious problem, and the numbers are high.

The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) conducted a national survey of more than 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the nation.

More than 70 percent of nursing homes and assisted living facilities say lack of qualified employees could force them to close their doors.

According to survey results:

99 percent of nursing homes and 96 percent of assisted living facilities are facing a staffing shortage

Nearly every facility is asking staff members to work overtime or extra shifts

78 percent of nursing homes and 71 percent of assisted living providers are concerned workforce challenges could force them to close

Leaders with the AHCA and NCAL are asking Congress to provide more funding for competitive wages and training programs. They say state and national lawmakers must act, to address the labor shortage facing the long-term care industry.

The full results of the survey can be found on the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.