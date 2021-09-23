SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Survey shows most nursing homes face a workforce crisis

The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL)...
The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) conducted a national survey of more than 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the nation.(WKYT)
By Ann McGill
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The workforce shortage is so bad in the nursing care industry, some facilities may have to shut down.

It is a very serious problem, and the numbers are high.

The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living  (NCAL) conducted a national survey of more than 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the nation.

More than 70 percent of nursing homes and assisted living facilities say lack of qualified employees could force them to close their doors.

According to survey results:

  • 99 percent of nursing homes and 96 percent of assisted living facilities are facing a staffing shortage
  • Nearly every facility is asking staff members to work overtime or extra shifts
  • 78 percent of nursing homes and 71 percent of assisted living providers are concerned workforce challenges could force them to close

Leaders with the AHCA and NCAL are asking Congress to provide more funding for competitive wages and training programs. They say state and national lawmakers must act, to address the labor shortage facing the long-term care industry.

The full results of the survey can be found on the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Authorities were spotted at the Pinecrest Apartment complex off of McMillan Avenue.
Authorities investigating incident at North Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

Newly released emails show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring social media...
Sheriff’s office monitored Jamal Sutherland activists’ social media posts, emails show
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
State agents investigating Murdaugh deaths contact feds on ‘other potential crimes’
The state Attorney General’s Office announced area and state agencies, as well as non-profit...
SC Attorney General announces over $32M going to groups and agencies who support crime victims in South Carolina
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC decides on COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans
Police say they became aware of a short video showing an interaction during morning drop off...
Mt. Pleasant police say video showing officer speaking with parent doesn’t show entire interaction