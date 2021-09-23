Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The year’s 18th named storm has formed in the Atlantic and forecasters expect it to become a hurricane by Friday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said early computer models show the storm may turn to the north and stay at sea.

“Early indications are there that this may not be a storm we have to deal with,” he said, adding that there is always uncertainty in a storm’s track when it is more than seven to 10 days away.

Tropical Storm Sam’s center was located about 1,745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Recent satellite wind data indicates maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Sam is moving toward the west near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next several days, but with a gradual slowdown in forward motion.

Additional strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Sam is now forecast to become a hurricane Friday and be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.62 inches.

