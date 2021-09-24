SC Lottery
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say

Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road. (Generic image)(WTOC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they seized more than 52,000 fentanyl pills worth $1.5 million along with marijuana and guns after shots were fired into a home in Mint Hill on Monday.

Just before noon Monday, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found the targeted home which was occupied at the time of incident without any reported injury.

Police say their initial investigation found no reason to believe this was a random act of targeted violence.

As a result of execution of a search warrant, Mint Hill Police Department reportedly seized a total of 3.44 pounds or 52,066 illegal Fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

In addition, 247 grams of marijuana and two guns were also recovered as a result of the execution of the search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department or Det. Lieutenant Mickovic at 704-545-1085.

“The Mint Hill Police Department is committed to enhancing the quality of life of the community and asks the public to report all suspicious activity when observed,” a statement read.

