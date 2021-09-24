SC Lottery
Agents investigate a hacker and a kidnapping in Tuesday’s ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI International’

Jeremy Sisto, right, portrays Jubal Valentine, an Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New...
Jeremy Sisto, right, portrays Jubal Valentine, an Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office on FBI, in Tuesday's episode of "FBI."(CBS)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Maggie, OA and the team must stop a hacker who is disabling life-saving equipment in several New York City hospitals while demanding a full investigation into recent deaths of patients at a psychiatric facility in Tuesday’s episode of “FBI.”

Also in the episode, titled, “Hactivist,” Jubal is adamant about staying on the case even as his son waits for important surgery at one of the affected hospitals.

“FBI” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Live 5 WCSC.

The team must investigate the kidnapping of a boy in Budapest in "FBI: International," Tuesday...
The team must investigate the kidnapping of a boy in Budapest in "FBI: International," Tuesday at 9 p.m.(CBS)

That’s followed by “FBI: International” at 9 p.m., in which the team investigates a young mother who flees with her son to Hungary after losing partial custody. But after the mother arrives with her son, he is kidnapped from her in broad daylight in Budapest, leading the team to question which parent is the danger in the child’s life.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

