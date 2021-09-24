Bridge Run officials recommend against spectators at Finish Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials for the Cooper River Bridge Run are recommending that only participants attend the event’s Finish Festival.

People running in the race had to adhere to a “vaccine or test” requirement prior to picking up their bib numbers and attending the race. This means they had to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the start of the Expo.

Bridge Run organizers say there will be food, entertainment, vendors, and souvenirs at the festival.

The festival will be located at Marion Square in Charleston. The event will run until 12 p.m. on race day.

