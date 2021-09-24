SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bridge Run officials recommend against spectators at Finish Festival

Officials for the Cooper River Bridge Run are recommending that only participants attend the...
Officials for the Cooper River Bridge Run are recommending that only participants attend the event’s Finish Festival.(Live 5/File Photo)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials for the Cooper River Bridge Run are recommending that only participants attend the event’s Finish Festival.

People running in the race had to adhere to a “vaccine or test” requirement prior to picking up their bib numbers and attending the race. This means they had to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the start of the Expo.

Bridge Run organizers say there will be food, entertainment, vendors, and souvenirs at the festival.

The festival will be located at Marion Square in Charleston. The event will run until 12 p.m. on race day.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam could reach Category 4 strength by this weekend, forecasters say.
Sam becomes hurricane, continues to strengthen in Atlantic
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Charleston County schools deployed extra security staff this week as the district started to...
Charleston County schools increase security as parents protest mask mandate
Participants of the 44th annual Cooper River Bridge Run attend the Bridge Run Expo on Sept. 24.
Bridge Run releases transportation schedules for participants
Activists hold a news conference Friday morning across from Cane Bay High School in Summerville...
Group demands firing of Berkeley County teacher accused of using slur during racism lesson
Forty-four Charleston employees filed a lawsuit against Mayor John Tecklenburg over the Holy...
City employees sue Charleston mayor over vaccine mandate