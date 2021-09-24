Bridge Run releases transportation schedules for participants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 44th annual Cooper River Bridge Run from Mount Pleasant to Downtown Charleston returns Saturday.

Participants can expect shuttle service from designated areas to the start line. Shuttles will run from 5 a.m. until 6:45 a.m.

The shuttle locations are as follows:

Calhoun and Anson Street: Corner of Calhoun and Anson

North Charleston Convention Center: 5001 Coliseum Dr.

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre: 1218 Belk Dr.

Mount Pleasant Seacoast Church: 750 Long Point Rd.

Return buses will depart downtown Charleston from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to return participants to their designated parking areas.

For participants that purchased tickets for the boat shuttle to Patriots Point, your name will be on a list at the dock. The boat leaves at 6 a.m. from Fountain Walk Dock on Concord Street.

Masks will be required on all transportation and at the starting areas. Race bibs will be required to board buses, and no strollers will be allowed.

