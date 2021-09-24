SC Lottery
Burton Fire participates in airborne trauma training

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District did airborne trauma training in partnership with Colleton’s CARE Flight on Friday.

Every minute counts when a patient is inside a helicopter like this, and you can see just how little room the medical crew has to operate.

“Every minute that you’re having a heart attack and you’re not at a Cath Lab that’s heart muscle that’s dying and that’s people that we can help the best,” said Kim Brunson, the base medical manager with CARE Flight Walterboro.

Burton Fire District firefighters had training on trauma protocol when assisting helivac operations. Capt. Daniel Byrne says these few hours of practice will pay dividends down the road.

“When it’s at night and you’re walking towards a helicopter you feel the wind your engines are turning the blades are turning over your head, it may cause people to get a little nervous a little distracted and that’s how accidents happen. So, getting some of our firefighters that don’t have experience around helicopters to feel comfortable working around them with the rotors turning and the engines, will pay off in the middle of the night,” Capt. Byrne said.

He says when it comes to emergency situations, time is precious.

“What we try to do is put time on the clock, because when somebody is having a medical emergency or a traumatic emergency it’s all about putting time on the clock to get them to the hospital and the surgeon’s table,” Capt. Byrne said.

There are many rural areas around Burton, including Yemassee, where victims of a mass shooting were brought to nearby hospitals last weekend using this form of transportation. A perfect example of why this training exists.

