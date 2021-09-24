SC Lottery
Chamber of Commerce weather heading into the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is ready to park itself over South Carolina as we get ready to head into our first weekend of Fall! Sunshine is here to stay for the foreseeable future, along with lower humidity and cool mornings. Sunny skies will warm our temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Expect another cool evening and night with lows dropping into the 50s by tomorrow morning. It will be a comfortably cool start to the 44th annual Cooper River Bridge Run with temperatures in the low 60s. A mostly sunny sky will prevail on Saturday with temperatures warming into the low 80s by the afternoon. It may be one or two degrees warmer on Sunday with sunshine continuing right into next week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is in the far Atlantic and will slow down over the next few days. Sam is now expected to peak as a Category 4 hurricane over the weekend. Sam may come close to the northern Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week. Long range models are showing that this storm may curve out to sea. We’ll be following trends next week to ensure this occurs!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 85.

