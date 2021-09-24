SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. restaurant owner accused of failing to report nearly $1M in sales

A Charleston County restaurant owner was arrested Friday for allegedly failing to report nearly...
A Charleston County restaurant owner was arrested Friday for allegedly failing to report nearly $1 million in sales, authorities said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County restaurant owner was arrested Friday for allegedly failing to report nearly $1 million in sales, authorities said.

Ross McRae Webb, 40, was arrested on four counts of tax evasion on Friday, the South Carolina Department of Revenue said.

Department of Revenue agents say Webb, who is the owner of Ross Kitchens LLC, underreported sales by at least $997,265 and evaded paying more than $89,754 in state sales tax between 2018 and 2021.

If convicted, Webb faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam could reach Category 4 strength by this weekend, forecasters say.
Sam becomes hurricane, continues to strengthen in Atlantic
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

More than two dozen Charleston County employees, volunteers and vendors, including 14 deputies,...
Deputies, other employees sue Charleston County over vaccine mandate
Activists hold a news conference Friday morning across from Cane Bay High School in Summerville...
Group demands firing of Berkeley County teacher accused of using slur during racism lesson
Forty-four Charleston employees filed a lawsuit against Mayor John Tecklenburg over the Holy...
City employees sue Charleston mayor over vaccine mandate
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Protesters demand firing of teacher accused of using racial slur in racism lesson