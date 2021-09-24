Charleston Co. restaurant owner accused of failing to report nearly $1M in sales

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County restaurant owner was arrested Friday for allegedly failing to report nearly $1 million in sales, authorities said.

Ross McRae Webb, 40, was arrested on four counts of tax evasion on Friday, the South Carolina Department of Revenue said.

Department of Revenue agents say Webb, who is the owner of Ross Kitchens LLC, underreported sales by at least $997,265 and evaded paying more than $89,754 in state sales tax between 2018 and 2021.

If convicted, Webb faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

