SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. schools says SROs are not asked to enforce mask mandate in response to governor’s letter

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say school resource officers are not asked to enforce the district’s mask mandate.

This comes after Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to the district requesting them to stop using SROs to enforce the mandate.

“Our Board Chair, Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, just received the letter from Governor McMaster this afternoon. However, I can confirm our district has not asked any of the school resource officers who serve in our schools nor any of our law enforcement partners to enforce the Board’s mask requirement,” said Andy Pruitt with CCSD.

McMaster sent the letter to Mack earlier today.

“Among other things, I am concerned that the district’s aggressive use of school resource officers may inadvertently create unhealthy, erroneous and negative stereotypes of law enforcement officers, especially among our young children,” McMaster said in the letter.

The governor said that school resource officers are usually the first law enforcement officer that a young child comes in direct contact with, and children’s “life-long” perception of law enforcement can be shaped by that initial encounter and reinforced by future encounters.

“That is why school resource officers work so hard to build positive relationships with students, on campus, in class, at sporting and extra-curricular events,” the governor said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam could reach Category 4 strength by this weekend, forecasters say.
Sam becomes hurricane, continues to strengthen in Atlantic
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Activists hold a news conference Friday morning across from Cane Bay High School in Summerville...
Group demands firing of Berkeley County teacher accused of using slur during racism lesson
VIDEO: City of Charleston responds to lawsuit
VIDEO: City of Charleston responds to lawsuit
Charleston Co. schools says SROs are not asked to enforce mask mandate in response to gov.'s...
Charleston Co. schools says SROs are not asked to enforce mask mandate in response to gov.'s letter
VIDEO: Group demands firing of Berkeley County teacher accused of using slur during racism lesson
VIDEO: Group demands firing of Berkeley County teacher accused of using slur during racism lesson