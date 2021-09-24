SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County schools increase security as parents protest mask mandate

Charleston County schools deployed extra security staff this week as the district started to...
Charleston County schools deployed extra security staff this week as the district started to enforce its mandatory mask mandate.(Live 5)
By Rob Way
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County schools deployed extra security staff this week as the district started to enforce its mandatory mask mandate.

The new policy, which was approved by the school board last week, started Monday, but Wednesday marked the first day students were sent home for not wearing a mask.

“Our district’s Office of Security Management has deployed all of their staff members throughout the schools where we anticipated there potentially being some issues with community members and/or parents,” school district spokesperson Andy Pruitt said.

These additional staff members wear red shirts and before this week were members of the random search team. They are there as a support for those enforcing the mask mandate, Pruitt said.

“There were a couple times [this week] where the conversations got pretty tough,” Pruitt said. “If it escalated to a certain situation, we wanted to make sure we had our security team there as well to assist staff members.”

Earlier this week, more than a dozen parents protested outside Cario Middle School in Mount Pleasant. The parents argued masks should be a choice, not mandated.

On Tuesday morning, Mount Pleasant police officers responded to the school after staff said some parents didn’t leave the property when they were asked to, Inspector Don Calabrese said. One person was issued a summons for trespassing after notice.

Officers also responded that same morning to a “disturbance” at Laing Middle School. District staff was able to resolve that issue.

The extra security staff members are now stationed throughout the district, but Pruitt says he doesn’t believe it’ll be permanent.

“I just think it’s going to be based on what we’re hearing, what we’re seeing, and when those conversations take place, what’s the best step forward to make sure all of our staff and all of our students are as safe as possible,” Pruitt said.

Under the mask policy, all students who are sent home will learn virtually until at least Oct. 15. Some parents have also now filed a motion to stop the district from enforcing the mandate. They’re waiting on a judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam could reach Category 4 strength by this weekend, forecasters say.
Sam becomes hurricane, continues to strengthen in Atlantic
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Participants of the 44th annual Cooper River Bridge Run attend the Bridge Run Expo on Sept. 24.
Bridge Run releases transportation schedules for participants
Activists hold a news conference Friday morning across from Cane Bay High School in Summerville...
Group demands firing of Berkeley County teacher accused of using slur during racism lesson
Forty-four Charleston employees filed a lawsuit against Mayor John Tecklenburg over the Holy...
City employees sue Charleston mayor over vaccine mandate
More than two dozen Charleston County employees, volunteers and vendors, including 14 deputies,...
Deputies, other employees sue Charleston County over vaccine mandate