SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies, other employees sue Charleston County over vaccine mandate

More than two dozen Charleston County employees, volunteers and vendors have filed a court...
More than two dozen Charleston County employees, volunteers and vendors have filed a court action claiming the county's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is unconstitutional.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Twenty-five Charleston County employees and vendors, including 14 deputies, have filed a lawsuit over a county mandate requiring vaccination against COVID-19.

Court documents filed Thursday afternoon allege the county’s vaccine mandate violates the United States and South Carolina Constitutions, the 14th Amendment and deprives the plaintiffs of their rights, including the right to refuse medical treatment.

Charleston County Council passed a vaccine mandate on Sept. 2 which requires all county employees, volunteers and interns to be vaccinated by Nov. 7 to maintain their employment.

“Plaintiffs seek an order declaring the mandate as unenforceable because it conflicts with the South Carolina Constitution’s guarantee of free expression, violates the South Carolina’s Home Rule Act, violates DHEC’s General Supervision of Vaccination, Screening, and Immunization, would result in a common law wrongful discharge of the Plaintiffs, violates Substantive Due Process under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, conflicts with the United States Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection, free exercise, and due process, and deprives plaintiffs of their fundamental right to refuse medical treatment,” the suit states.

They also allege the mandate violates the plaintiffs’ protected right to expressive speech and expressive conduct under the state Constitution and the Home Rule Act.

“Plaintiffs’ right to control their own medical destinies is both expressive speech in the form of opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, and expressive conduct in opposition to the vaccine mandate,” the documents state.

The Home Rule Act allows a county to declare a state of emergency under a need to preserve the “health, peace order and good government of its citizens,” but the suit argues the Home Rule doctrine does not allow local governments to “countermand state law or the South Carolina Constitution.”

As to the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, the suit alleges the mandate violates the plaintiffs’ rights to due process.

“A forceable injection into a nonconsenting person’s body represents a substantial interference with that person’s liberty,” court documents state.

The suit argues that neither the state, Gov. Henry McMaster, nor the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control has mandated vaccines, adding that McMaster, in a May 11 Executive Order, stated that the state “will not mandate that South Carolinians receive” COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Hurricane Sam could reach Category 4 strength by this weekend, forecasters say.
Sam becomes hurricane, continues to strengthen in Atlantic
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
A motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order has been filed against the...
Ruling expected on motion to block Charleston Co. Schools’ mask mandate

Latest News

Activists hold a news conference Friday morning across from Cane Bay High School in Summerville...
Group holds news conference on teacher’s alleged use of racial slur during lesson
A tow truck prepares to remove a vehicle that had been reported stolen from North Charleston,...
Deputies stop reported stolen vehicle, search for person who ran from area
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Person runs from traffic stop involving stolen vehicle, deputies say
A ruling is expected Friday on a motion filed by parents of Charleston County School District...
Ruling expected Friday on motion to block Charleston Co. schools’ mask mandate