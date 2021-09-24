SC Lottery
Deputies search for man who ran from traffic stop

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran away from a traffic stop early Friday morning.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ran away from a traffic stop early Friday morning.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ran away from a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Lt. Rick Carson confirmed the search in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road near Cathedral Academy and Stretton Drive.

There was no immediate word on a description of the person deputies or searching for or what prompted the initial traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

