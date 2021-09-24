Family of 4 shot dead in Aiken murder-suicide

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were killed and one was severely injured early Friday in a shooting at an Aiken apartment that’s being investigated as a murder-suicide.

A family of four were pronounced dead from gunshot wounds including the suspected shooter, who took his life, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said officers responded at 1:27 a.m. to a report of gunshots at The Boundary at Silver Bluff Apartments, 749 Silver Bluff Road.

Upon arrival at the complex, officers heard a gunshot as they walked past an apartment. After taking cover and calling for backup, police found four dead people inside an apartment.

A fifth victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Although the Aiken County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the names of those who were killed, the Aiken Department of Public Safety released an incident report with names on it.

The report lists six people classified as victims, a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.

All except for the 50-year-old woman share the same last name.

It’s unclear from the report which victims were dead. For that reason and because the Aiken County Coroner’s Office has not said next-of-kin have been notified, we are not listing the names here.

Ables said the names will be released when next-of-kin have been notified.

Although the incident happened hours early, investigators were still at the scene around 10:30 a.m. Among those there were staff from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the statewide agency that assists with major crimes.

“As more information becomes available, it will be released,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274- 6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

The case bears similarities to another one several months ago in the CSRA .

On May 13, four women were shot dead, some of them related, in a unit at the Magnolia Court Apartments on Telfair Street in Augusta. The suspect, Tyler Prather, was the brother and son of two of the victims.

