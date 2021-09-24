Gary Cole joins cast of ‘NCIS’ Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Actor Gary Cole, who starred in “Midnight Caller” and “The West Wing,” joins the cast of “NCIS” on Monday night.

Cole will play the role of FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in the CBS series.

In Monday night’s episode, titled “Nearly Departed,” the NCIS team discovers Gibbs was not the only person tracking a serial killer. That episode airs at 9 p.m. on Live 5 WCSC.

The "NCIS: Hawai'i" episode "Boom" airs Monday at 10 p.m. (CBS)

Then at 10 p.m., on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Tennant and NCIS must take down a notorious team of international thieves using World War II explosives on armored trucks before they complete their final big job and disappear. Also, Kai searches for a new place to live; Lucy and Whistler have a standoff about their previous encounter and Ernie’s mission in the field ends up being more alarming than he expected.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.