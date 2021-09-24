SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gary Cole joins cast of ‘NCIS’ Monday

Actor Gary Cole, center, joins the cast of "NCIS" Monday as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
Actor Gary Cole, center, joins the cast of "NCIS" Monday as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.(CBS)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Actor Gary Cole, who starred in “Midnight Caller” and “The West Wing,” joins the cast of “NCIS” on Monday night.

Cole will play the role of FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in the CBS series.

In Monday night’s episode, titled “Nearly Departed,” the NCIS team discovers Gibbs was not the only person tracking a serial killer. That episode airs at 9 p.m. on Live 5 WCSC.

The "NCIS: Hawai'i" episode "Boom" airs Monday at 10 p.m.
The "NCIS: Hawai'i" episode "Boom" airs Monday at 10 p.m.(CBS)

Then at 10 p.m., on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Tennant and NCIS must take down a notorious team of international thieves using World War II explosives on armored trucks before they complete their final big job and disappear. Also, Kai searches for a new place to live; Lucy and Whistler have a standoff about their previous encounter and Ernie’s mission in the field ends up being more alarming than he expected.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam could reach Category 4 strength by this weekend, forecasters say.
Sam becomes hurricane, continues to strengthen in Atlantic
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

R. Jai and Andrew Gillum with Tamron Hall
Programming changes coming to WCSC
The Grand Ole Opry will livestream its Saturday concert from an empty venue.
Grand Ole Opry streaming acoustic concert live at empty venue
About Retransmission Fees
The Millers
The Millers