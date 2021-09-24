SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

LIVE: Group holds news conference on teacher’s alleged use of racial slur during lesson

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Stand as One activist group have called a news conference on a teacher’s alleged use of a racial slur during a classroom lesson on racism at Cane Bay High School.

That news conference is happening across the street from the school at 9:15 a.m.

NOT SEEING THE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner confirmed Tuesday the district is investigating the situation after a video that contained the alleged use of the slur was posted to the social media platform TikTok.

“District and school administration are aware of the video posted to TikTok which captured a portion of a classroom discussion about words and objects rooted in racism,” Tanner said. “The teacher did make the statement that a racial slur, which the teacher identified out loud, is rooted in racism. This matter is under investigation and is being addressed in accordance with school and district policy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Hurricane Sam could reach Category 4 strength by this weekend, forecasters say.
Sam becomes hurricane, continues to strengthen in Atlantic
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
A motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order has been filed against the...
Ruling expected on motion to block Charleston Co. Schools’ mask mandate

Latest News

A tow truck prepares to remove a vehicle that had been reported stolen from North Charleston,...
Deputies stop reported stolen vehicle, search for person who ran from area
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Person runs from traffic stop involving stolen vehicle, deputies say
A ruling is expected Friday on a motion filed by parents of Charleston County School District...
Ruling expected Friday on motion to block Charleston Co. schools’ mask mandate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies search for person who ran from traffic stop