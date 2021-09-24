LIVE: Group holds news conference on teacher’s alleged use of racial slur during lesson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Stand as One activist group have called a news conference on a teacher’s alleged use of a racial slur during a classroom lesson on racism at Cane Bay High School.

That news conference is happening across the street from the school at 9:15 a.m.

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner confirmed Tuesday the district is investigating the situation after a video that contained the alleged use of the slur was posted to the social media platform TikTok.

“District and school administration are aware of the video posted to TikTok which captured a portion of a classroom discussion about words and objects rooted in racism,” Tanner said. “The teacher did make the statement that a racial slur, which the teacher identified out loud, is rooted in racism. This matter is under investigation and is being addressed in accordance with school and district policy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

