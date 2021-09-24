SC Lottery
Law firm releases statement on Alex Murdaugh, ‘shocked’ at alleged theft of funds

Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm released a statement on Thursday saying they were “shocked” and “dismayed” to learn that their former partner had stolen funds from their firm.(Provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm released a statement on Thursday saying they were “shocked” and “dismayed” to learn that their former partner had stolen funds from their firm.

“He lied and he stole from us,” read a statement from the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick. “No member of PMPED was aware of Alex’s scheme. When we learned he betrayed our trust, we requested his resignation immediately. We have yet to speak to anyone who was aware of his addiction to opioids.”

Earlier this month, Murdaugh resigned from the firm after being accused of diverting lawyer fees. One of Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety prompted Murdaugh to confront his substance dependency and voluntarily check into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility.

A few days before his resignation, authorities reported that Murdaugh told investigators that he had been shot on a rural road in Hampton County. However, state law enforcement agents said that the incident was a conspiracy that Murdaugh planned in order for his surviving son to collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

According to PMPED, the funds Murdaugh allegedly took from their firm will not affect the business’ operations.

“No client of PMPED will suffer a financial loss as a result of Alex’s misconduct,” stated a press release from the law firm who said they have lots of questions about Murdaugh and are assisting law enforcement in efforts to find the truth.

The law firm also addressed the events revolving around Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh’s former housekeeper whose 2018 death is currently being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Her family claims that there was a substantial amount of money that was collected in a death settlement case that her family hasn’t seen any money from.

“We have read the media reports about the lawsuit and settlement resulting from the death of Gloria Satterfield. If these reports are accurate, we are stunned at what occurred. It’s important for everyone to know that PMPED did not represent Alex in that case,” the firm said. “His insurance company hired counsel to represent him.”

