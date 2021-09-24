Lowcountry High School Football Scores (Week 5)
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
9/23
Pinewood Prep 48 John Paul II 36 - The Panthers improve to 4-2
9/24
Cane Bay at Ashley Ridge - Live 5 Game of the Week
Goose Creek at Summerville
Ft. Dorchester at Myrtle Beach
Sumter at Berkeley
Stall at Wando
Stratford at West Ashley
North Charleston at James Island
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Woodland
Chesnee at Timberland
Academic Magnet at Northwood Academy
Lake Marion at Cross
Baptist Hill at Whale Branch
St. John’s at Military Magnet
Hanahan at Porter-Gaud
First Baptist at Augusta Christian
Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep
Dorchester Academy at Christian Academy
St. John’s Christian at Greenwood Christian Academy
