Lowcountry High School Football Scores (Week 5)

Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

9/23

Pinewood Prep 48 John Paul II 36 - The Panthers improve to 4-2

9/24

Cane Bay at Ashley Ridge - Live 5 Game of the Week

Goose Creek at Summerville

Ft. Dorchester at Myrtle Beach

Sumter at Berkeley

Stall at Wando

Stratford at West Ashley

North Charleston at James Island

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Woodland

Chesnee at Timberland

Academic Magnet at Northwood Academy

Lake Marion at Cross

Baptist Hill at Whale Branch

St. John’s at Military Magnet

Hanahan at Porter-Gaud

First Baptist at Augusta Christian

Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep

Dorchester Academy at Christian Academy

St. John’s Christian at Greenwood Christian Academy

