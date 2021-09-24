SC Lottery
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.

Deidre Annette Reid was last seen Sept. 3
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail.(Pageland Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Police have listed a person of interest in the search for 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid who was reported missing from Pageland, South Carolina earlier this month.

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail.

Her family last heard from her Sept. 3 and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s like a nightmare for us. It feel like we’re in a bad dream. We never thought that we would be seeing our sister, one of our sisters on a missing poster,” her family told WBTV.

Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Emanuel Bedford is listed as a person of interest in this case.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

They believe this case is similar to that of Gabby Petito. They spoke to WBTV prior to police listing Bedford as a person of interest late Thursday.

“How when she went missing, her boyfriend was automatically a person of interest. And when our sister goes missing, the guy who last seen with her alive, or in the vehicle with her is not a person of interest,” they said.

Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718....
Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.(Pageland Police Department)

The Pageland Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance of Deidre Reid along with assistance from SLED, CMPD and several Georgia agencies.

To date, multiple aerial and land searches including helicopters, drones, foot, and ATV’s has been conducted in several key locations throughout the entire investigation.

If anyone can provide any additional information regarding this case, please contact the Pageland Police Department immediately at 843-672-6437.

