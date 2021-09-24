SC Lottery
Report: Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl surrenders after found hiding in attic

Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the arrest of 35-year-old Anthony Lemar Bostic.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl surrendered after he was found hiding in an attic at a home in Georgetown County.

Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the arrest of 35-year-old Anthony Lemar Bostic.

Bostic’s arrest stems from an investigation on Tuesday when the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to Tidelands Georgetown for a girl who had been brought in by a family member. 

“The girl stated a friend of the family forced her to undress and sexually assaulted her after he picked her up from a local elementary school on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021,” GCSO officials said.

A report states that the sheriff’s office SWAT and Criminal Investigations Division were able to locate the suspect hiding in the attic of a home in the Greentown community of Georgetown County. 

“Once discovered, the suspect surrendered without further incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bostic was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree (Victim younger than 11 years of age), which is punishable by a sentence of 25 years to life, if convicted. 

He was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

“The investigation is on-going and more charges are possible,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

