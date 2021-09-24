SC county has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Upstate county has the highest hospitalization rate in the United States, according to the Washington Post.

The report says Spartanburg County has 38 COVID-19 patients per 100 beds. For comparison, in Albany, New York, there are seven COVID-19 patients per 100 beds.

The New York Times reports that an average of 93% of ICU beds were occupied in the Spartanburg County area as of Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday 144 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spartanburg County and two new confirmed deaths. Those numbers were from data as of Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Washington Post website has a map showing that in general areas with the highest vaccination rate have the lowest hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients.

The report says in South Carolina’s Florence, Greenville and Spartanburg counties between 25% to 38% of hospital patients have COVID-19.

The data for the report is from the latest Health and Human Services weekly data.

Earlier this week WYFF News 4 reported that a tent has been set up outside Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for use on an as-needed basis.

They said it’s part of an effort to plan ahead for patients should capacity grow tighter.

“This gives us an opportunity to triage them, to see what they need,” said Lori McMillan, vice president of professional services for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “They may or may not be COVID patients.”

The tent is in place, in part, because of the increase in COVID-19 patients and the strain on space within the building.

