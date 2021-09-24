SC reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, more than 100 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more new cases of COVID-19 and more deaths Friday than on Thursday.

Friday’s report listed a total of 3,491 new cases, with 2,602 confirmed through PCR tests and another 889 confirmed through rapid tests. The report listed 124 deaths, 111 of which were confirmed and 13 of which were listed as probable.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Friday were from Wednesday’s results.

Of those 124 deaths, 10 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Berkeley County had two confirmed deaths, Charleston County had six confirmed deaths, Dorchester County reported one confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 36,766 tests conducted with a positive rate of 9.4%, down from Thursday’s 12.4%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 841,600 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 677,058 cases detected using PCR tests and 164,542 detected with rapid tests.

As of Friday, DHEC reported a total of 12,080 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,498 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,582 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.6 million tests since the pandemic began.







