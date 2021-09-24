SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, more than 100 deaths

Friday’s report listed a total of 3,491 new cases, with 2,602 confirmed through PCR tests and...
Friday’s report listed a total of 3,491 new cases, with 2,602 confirmed through PCR tests and another 889 confirmed through rapid tests.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more new cases of COVID-19 and more deaths Friday than on Thursday.

Friday’s report listed a total of 3,491 new cases, with 2,602 confirmed through PCR tests and another 889 confirmed through rapid tests. The report listed 124 deaths, 111 of which were confirmed and 13 of which were listed as probable.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Friday were from Wednesday’s results.

Of those 124 deaths, 10 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Berkeley County had two confirmed deaths, Charleston County had six confirmed deaths, Dorchester County reported one confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 36,766 tests conducted with a positive rate of 9.4%, down from Thursday’s 12.4%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 841,600 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 677,058 cases detected using PCR tests and 164,542 detected with rapid tests.

As of Friday, DHEC reported a total of 12,080 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,498 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,582 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.6 million tests since the pandemic began.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Sam could reach Category 4 strength by this weekend, forecasters say.
Sam becomes hurricane, continues to strengthen in Atlantic
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
The governor of South Carolina signed an executive order Thursday suspending a school board...
Governor suspends Dorchester Dist. 2 board member
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn in the...
Police: Woman’s body found in unrented N. Charleston motel room
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

More than two dozen Charleston County employees, volunteers and vendors, including 14 deputies,...
Deputies, other employees sue Charleston County over vaccine mandate
Forty-four Charleston employees filed a lawsuit against Mayor John Tecklenburg over the Holy...
City employees sue Charleston mayor over vaccine mandate
A ruling is expected Friday on a motion filed by parents of Charleston County School District...
Ruling expected Friday on motion to block Charleston Co. schools’ mask mandate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ruling expected Friday on motion to block Charleston Co. schools’ mask mandate