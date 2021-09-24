SC Lottery
Tidelands Health begins administering COVID-19 booster doses

Tidelands Health began administering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible groups on Friday.
Tidelands Health began administering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible groups on Friday.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health began administering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible groups on Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 65 and older, adults with underlying health conditions who are at high risk off severe illness from COVID-19 and those who are at high risk of exposure to the virus through their jobs. Boosters are authorized for people in the eligible groups who are at least six months out from receiving their second Pfizer dose.

“Our team has been anticipating the emergency use authorization of booster doses and is eager to get the shots to as many eligible people as possible,” Tidelands Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Gerald Harmon said. “The booster doses show a substantially reduced risk of COVID-19 infection and severe illness. We encourage those eligible to consider getting the booster dose.”

Tidelands Health officials say those eligible for the booster dose can go to any Tidelands Health regional vaccination with no appointment. They say the booster doses can also be requested during already scheduled appointments at Tidelands Health Family Medicine locations.

