Berkeley Animal Center holding adoption event Saturday

By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center is getting ready for an adoption event Saturday in Moncks Corner.

The “RESCUE ME!” event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cypress Gardens.

Organizers say there will be food trucks and vendors, and local musician Shane Clark will be preforming live from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cypress Gardens is also offering free admission Saturday for Berkeley County residents and their dependents.

To qualify, officials say you must show proof of residency through photo ID or a utility bill.

Click here to learn more about pets up for adoption through the Berkeley Animal Center.

Cypress Gardens is located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road near Bushy Park Road.

