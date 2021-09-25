The Big Day: Cooper River Bridge Run kicks off Saturday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The 44th Cooper River Bridge Run is set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with a smaller-than-normal crowd of runners.

This year’s event is the first Bridge Run held since April 6, 2019. The event planned for 2020 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers imposed a lower-than-usual cap on the total number of runners and walkers for this year’s event, limiting the total to 25,000 from its usual 40,000.

All of the individual registrations for the 25,000 in-person spots sold out.

Downtown road closures began early Saturday

The Charleston Police Department released its list of road closures ahead of the Bridge Run earlier this week.

The bulk of stretches of downtown roads began closing at 4 a.m., including:

Calhoun Street, between King and East Bay Street

Hutson Street between King and Meeting

Meeting Street from John to Wentworth [Wentworth andSociety will be open until 7:00 AM unless pedestrian traffic forces early closure]

Charlotte Street - Elizabeth to Meeting Street

Henrietta Street – Elizabeth to Meeting Street

George Street – East Bay Street to King Street

Elizabeth Street – Calhoun to Charlotte Street

The following roads closed at 4:30 a.m.:

Anson Street – Calhoun to Society Street

Alexander Street - Charlotte Street to George Street

The roads will remain closed until 2 p.m. or until the Charleston Police Department reopens them.

The Arthur Ravenel Bridge’s Wonderway Lane, the pedestrian walkway, closes at 6:30 a.m. to clear the bridge of all pedestrian traffic until after the event is complete.

The race route and support streets close at 7 a.m. and the Arthur Ravenel Bridge will remain closed until the final participant and all support staff have cleared the bridge and any debris is removed.

Transportation plans for participants

Participants can expect shuttle service from designated areas to the start line. Shuttles will run from 5 a.m. until 6:45 a.m.

The shuttle locations are:

Calhoun and Anson Street: Corner of Calhoun and Anson

North Charleston Convention Center: 5001 Coliseum Dr.

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre: 1218 Belk Dr.

Mount Pleasant Seacoast Church: 750 Long Point Rd.

Return buses will depart downtown Charleston from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to return participants to their designated parking areas.

For participants that purchased tickets for the boat shuttle to Patriots Point, your name will be on a list at the dock. The boat leaves at 6 a.m. from Fountain Walk Dock on Concord Street.

Masks will be required on all transportation and at the starting areas. Race bibs will be required to board buses, and no strollers will be allowed.

