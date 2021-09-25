SC Lottery
Deputies: Elderly, experienced skydiver dies in accident in Chester County

Officers said the man landed at James F Wherry Road and Darby Road in Chester County
Skydive Carolina
Skydive Carolina(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An elderly man, who was said to be an experienced jumper, died in a skydiving accident in Chester County Saturday afternoon, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Florida man dies in skydiving accident in Chester County

Officers said the man was skydiving at Skydive Carolina. He landed at James F Wherry Road and Darby Road in Chester County.

Skydiver seriously injured after landing in tree at Skydive Carolina

His identity has not been released.

‘Life on the edge:’ Family opens up about skydiver killed in freak accident in SC

This is at least the third skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina within the past 18 months.

In June 2020, a Florida man, 20-year-old Justin William Swaggerty, was killed in a skydiving crash.

Two months later, a skydiver was injured at Skydive Carolina after landing in a tree.

