Firefighters rescue man from Friday night house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says their crews rescued a man from a house fire in downtown Charleston Friday night.

They say the North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston police also responded to the scene.

Fire officials say they arrived at the house fire on Mount Pleasant Street within four minutes after receiving the call at about 7:40 p.m.

When they got to the scene, firefighters say they saw fire and smoke venting from the one-story, single-family home.

They say they found a disoriented man in the home and quickly got him outside so EMS crews could give him medical care. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Fire crews then finished putting out the fire, according to officials.

At the time of the fire, investigators say two people were home when a smoke alarm alerted them to a fire in the kitchen.

They say one person left safely and the second may have gone back in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional injuries have been reported.

To help the people who live in the home, officials say they requested assistance from the the American Red Cross.

Reminders about fire safety

The Charleston Fire Department wants to remind the community about fire prevention and safety.

They say you should install and maintain smoke alarms throughout your home, plan and practice a home escape plan, and stay out of the house once you get out.

They also say you should never leave the kitchen area while you’re cooking.

